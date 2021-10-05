"Tonight was a total mindf**k." What we can expect from the new season of The Bachelorette.

The time has finally come.

Brooke Blurton's history-making season of The Bachelorette is mere weeks away. And we've finally been given our first glimpse at the men and women vying for her heart.

On Tuesday night, Channel 10 gave us a look at what we can expect this season in a new trailer - and as you probably guessed, it's not all sunshine and roses.

Bachie fans will no doubt recognise Brooke from The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise. The proud Noongar-Yamatji woman is also the first Indigenous lead in the reality TV series.

Ahead of the premiere, here's everything we can expect from the new season of The Bachelorette.

When does the new season of The Bachelorette Australia start?

The new season of The Bachelorette Australia kicks off in two weeks on October 20.

Watch: Brooke Blurton as the new Bachelorette. Post continues below.