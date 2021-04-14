To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



The MAFS reunion is only days away, and it's already shaping up to be a bit of s**t show.

Are we surprised? Absolutely not. Are we still going to watch it? Yes, yes we are.

Just like everything else this season, we know exactly what's going to go down ahead of the reunion.

And it looks like a lot of the drama is going to come from Beck and her rumoured 'secret boyfriend'.

Here's everything we know that will go down at the MAFS reunion.

Beck's 'secret boyfriend' gets brought up at the MAFS reunion.

Just when we thought we heard enough about secret partners on MAFS, rumours have been going around that Beck has a 'secret boyfriend' on the outside of the show. And it gets brought up at the reunion.

According to So Dramatic! podcast, Beck supposedly hooked up with her ex while she temporarily flew back home to look after her sick dog.

While away, Beck and Jake were reportedly told to keep in contact through video diaries. However, one of the videos ended up catching a not-so-great moment.

A friend of one of the contestants explained told host Megan Pustetto that "during one of the videos, Beck thinks she’s turned it off [her camera] but accidentally films herself going over to a sofa and making out with someone who is not Jake".