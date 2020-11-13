'After 9 years of hard work, I was finally achieving my dreams. Then COVID happened.'

My career in radio was a slow burn. As Drake would say, I started from the bottom.

I worked for free and started off as the receptionist at a radio station. I was so driven it became my life’s purpose to get on air and when that finally happened; I felt like I was on my way.

As I mentioned before, it was a slow burn, but I managed to progress very slowly. Over nine years I moved five times across the country. It was hard. I was away from friends and family and I missed out on milestones, but I was driven.

As hard as it was at times, I knew I had found my place. I loved being behind the microphone and connecting with listeners. In fact, when life got tough it became a source of comfort. I felt like the studio was my protective bubble from the world.

