From Maddie Ziegler to JoJo Siwa: What your favourite Dance Moms stars are doing now.

It’s the show that either made us glad we were never pushed to attend ballet lessons past the age of five, or salty we didn’t stick with it.

There’s no doubt about it; the sheer intensity uncovered in Dance Moms of the US junior competitive dance scene made for simply addictive watching.

Were we sometimes jealous of the talents of children a fraction of our age? Absolutely. But did we want to be subjected to the wrath of terrifying dance coach Abby Lee Miller if our pirouettes were slightly off? Hell no.

With an epic-looking new season providing an inside look into the recent health battles of Abby Lee Miller, and a return to the original ALDC studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dance Moms: Resurrection is set to premiere this week after a three year absence from screens.

Watch the official trailer for Dance Moms: Resurrection below. Post continues after video.

But while we’re very excited for the new season, we’re curious to see what the original stars of the show have been up to.

Since the program premiered in 2011, some of the young dancers have been been catapulted into the spotlight, while others have kicked off their dancing shoes to take other paths.

Here’s what the most popular stars are up to now.

Maddie Ziegler