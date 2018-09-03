Hello, spring! Yes, it’s finally here.

But if you’re anything like us, your skin and in particular, lips, can be a little worse for wear when coming out of the colder months. Wind chills ain’t fun, especially for your face.

So this is the time when many of us are looking to get that radiant glow back into our skin and regain our smooth and healthy looking lips. That’s where these two new lip oils from trusty lip saviours ChapStick come in.

They’ve launched their new ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oils in two flavours: Peach Tea and Sweet Nectar. Sounds delish, right?

I tried both of them out and asked two of my Mamamia colleagues for their opinions too:

Valentina Todoroska – Managing Editor

"When I'm going out on the weekend or evening trying to pep myself up for a day in the office, there's nothing better than a bright lippy to do the trick. The problem is, my lips have definitely looked better after winter and I've been looking for a solution to smoothen my flaky lips and relieve my chapped bottom lip.

"You can't exactly put on a lipstick when your lips aren't in the best shape. That's when ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oils came into my life. I'm not a fan of super shiny lip balms but this one gave you just enough gloss without being super obvious and felt really nourishing and relieving.

"The consistency is thicker than a regular lip balm but it also feels really lightweight when you put it on. It's really easy to wear and I found myself reaching for it constantly throughout the day while at work.