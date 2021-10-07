Everything we know about the Love Island Australia contestants, including where to follow them.

Watching good-looking people in their swimmers causing unnecessary drama and maybe (but probably not) finding love is precisely what we need at this point in 2021, I think.

It just feels like the right time.

Lucky for us, Love Island Australia's 2021 season begins on Monday, October 11, beaming directly into our TVs from a $3.5 million villa in Byron Bay.

Watch: Our first look at Love Island Australia 2021. Post continues below video.

The singles and their bikinis will be competing for their share of $50,000, plus love, apparently, and Instagram brand deals, definitely.

The first four contestants entering the villa have been announced, and we'll meet the rest of the cast when the show starts. Here is everything we know so far.