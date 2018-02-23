SEALED SECTION: The time I blew 3 guys in 3 days.

I was a virgin when I met my husband at 18. So when I divorced him at 35, I had to make up for some lost time. I decided to date as much as I wanted to. ‘Try’ lots of different types of men, because I needed to ‘find out what I really like’.

Oh, and also, I’m just a dirty bitch.

I’ve always been like that. I’ve always had a ridiculous sex drive, and I’d been deprived. Three months into my own personal root revival, I had in fact, much to my surprise, learned a lot about myself.

I learned that I could have sex with someone I wasn’t in love with – and, occasionally, whose presence I barely tolerated. (Those dudes were actually the best fucks, because no one was restrained by inhibitions – there was no judgement because there was no friendship. You could be demanding and selfish and usually, he liked it like that.)

Another thing I learned is that I could fuck someone and not think about them again. I could forget their name a week later. I could ignore a text from them and not feel rude or guilty.

I could have a guy in my bed, in my ass, at midnight, and not know his last name. I could have his cock in my mouth for an hour, and swallow, and love it, and not want to ever hear from him again.

It was so weird. And awesome. Yeah, it was all risky as hell, and not at all like the good girl who got her education and then married young and did everything a good girl should do. That was kind of the point.

And that’s how I came to blow three guys on three consecutive nights.