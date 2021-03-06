Is it love or are you being love-bombed? Signs you’re entangled with a narcissist.

This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



Everything is going great. You’ve met someone new who makes you feel good about yourself.

He’s exciting, charming and larger than life — you’ve never met anyone like him and sometimes it’s overwhelming how incredible he is. No-one has ever made your self-esteem higher. He’s so perfect that it almost seems too good to be true.

I hate to break it to you but he probably is.

Watch: Women share their relationship deal breakers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The phenomenon known as love-bombing has re-entered the conversation again in 2021 thanks to Armie Hammer, who has been publicly outed by his former partners Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich. Both women have explained in detail the harrowing abuse the disgraced actor allegedly inflicted on them.

If you’ve somehow missed Hammer’s name everywhere online this year (I envy you if this is the case), allow me to catch you up.

Both women have talked about how they initially found Hammer charming and charismatic.

He entered their lives quickly and before they knew it, he became a persistent presence.

Lorenze alleged that her relationship with Hammer began right after she moved cross-country to Los Angeles — mind you, she was fresh out of a difficult long-term relationship and was feeling vulnerable prior to becoming entangled in Hammer’s web.

Lorenze and Vucekovich both mention how his compliments were so grand and over the top that they sounded like a script from a movie. Lorenze has said on public record that he would say things like, “you’re like art”.

He made both women feel loved and cherished. He showered them in devotion, using it as a tactic to gain control of them without them realising it.