Her name was Lordy Ramadan: What we know about Australia's third alleged domestic violence death in a week.

The following contains details of domestic abuse, which may be triggering for some readers.

The woman whose body was found inside a chest in a Gold Coast apartment last week, has been identified as 48-year-old Lourdi "Lordy" Ramadan.

Her body was found last Friday after a welfare check on her apartment. The body of a 53-year-old man was also found inside, believed to be her partner and carer Craig Bouma.

While the bodies are yet to be formally identified, Lordy's siblings have confirmed her identity, remembering their sister as a loving person "taken away too soon".

Watch: Women and violence: the numbers. Post continues below video.

Her brother Alex told the ABC his mother had tried to contact Lordy on Sunday, April 18, but her partner had said she was in bed sick, and would call her back later.

By Wednesday, the family was unable to reach either of them and began to worry. They called the manager of their apartment complex to conduct a welfare check on Friday morning.

He discovered the man's body, and a police search found Lordy a couple of hours later.

Her younger sister Marina told The Brisbane Times the siblings shared an "unbreakable bond".

"We were extremely close growing up, we had the same friends throughout most of our lives, worked together at some stages in our lives," Marina said.

"We were always there for one another ... our bond was unbreakable."

Marina remembered how Lordy had loved her nephew Ethan as if he was her own.

"A life taken away too soon. Lordy was beautiful, kind and a generous, loving soul, always putting others' needs before hers.

"Nothing breaks our hearts more than having a world that no longer has her in it."

Image: GoFundMe.