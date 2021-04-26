"This must stop." Hundreds of Gold Coast residents gather to farewell 27yo Kelly Wilkinson.

The following contains details of domestic abuse, which may be triggering for some readers.

Hundreds gathered in green to farewell mother-of-three Kelly Wilkinson on Monday evening, after her burned body was found in the backyard of her Gold Coast home last week.

The 27-year-old was found dead at her home in Arundel on Tuesday morning after neighbours raised the alarm when they heard shouting.

Police say Wilkinson’s three children, who are all under the age of nine, likely witnessed their mother's death. The children were absent from the vigil, which was held at Gold Coast Titans training oval.

Her estranged husband, 34-year-old Brian Earl Johnston, was arrested two blocks away from the property with burn injuries to his hands. He has since been charged with her murder, breaching a domestic violence order and breaching bail conditions for other serious charges.

Watch: The hidden numbers of women and violence in Australia. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

On Monday, Wilkinson was remembered by her family as a "strong, fierce woman with an enormous heart".

In a statement, read out by Bonney MP Sam O’Connor at the vigil, her family wrote that "Kelly stood out as a protector and one who was never afraid to push boundaries".

"She had always said that being a mother was the best job in the world and loved nothing more than watching the kids play."

"She did not just touch the lives of those she met, her presence left a mark that can never be removed."

"Her family will always remember a young girl who could best the toughest of boys, who would walk away with broken bones as if they were scratches," the statement read.

"Kelly was one of a kind and there are no words that can describe how much she is missed and the hole she has left within our lives."