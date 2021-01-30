10 of the longest-lasting couples who met on reality TV.

While we all know that long-lasting relationships in Hollywood are hard to find, there is something that is actually rarer: long-lasting couples who met on reality TV.
So to prove that they are out there, we have compiled a list of couples who met while appearing on Australian reality TV shows.
From couples who met on The Farmer Wants a Wife to Married At First Sight, here are 10 long-lasting couples who met on reality TV.
Brad Crane and Stacie Marmion: 12 years.
Brad and Stacie met in 2009 on season four of Farmer Wants a Wife. The following year, the couple got married and now, they have three daughters: Darcie, Bobbie and Frankie.
