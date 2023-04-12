Child employment laws in Australia.

In Australia, each state and territory has different laws when it comes to child employment.

In NSW, there is no minimum working age and children aged 12 and under are able to get a tax file number if a parent or guardian signs on their behalf.

However, there are certain limits to the amount of hours you can work if you're under 15.

For example, under 15-year-olds must be given a one-hour rest break in each four-hour period of work, according to Youth Law Australia.

Children can also work full-time if they have finished year 10 or have turned 17.

Around the country, a survey on employment and workplace relations found there were around 214,500 kids aged 15 and under were legally employed as of last year, according to The Guardian.

With kids continuing to roll up the sleeves, the federal government is considering a recommendation to make the minimum working age 15, or 13 for "light work".

Why do some kids want to work?

To find out more about the incentive to dive into the workforce early, we asked the Mamamia community what age they landed a job and whether they believe they were too young.

Here's what they had to say.

"I was nine years old. It's a bit controversial but it was a Saturday gig (literally three hours) for our family business. It was all cash money and it was the best tips I've ever got. Honestly, I'm all in for kids starting little gigs early... it set me up to understand the value of money and everything else that comes with working so I was ready for my 'official work' when I was 13 at the local cafe." - Rachel.

"I was about 12 and started working as a basketball umpire for six to 10-year-old's games. We were paid $2 a game... I think 12 is too young for most other 'traditional' jobs but this umpiring wasn't a big deal. But $2 a game is definitely not enough. It's borderline criminal.' - Kally.