Over the weekend, a café in a small NSW town started copping heavy criticism on social media.
On Saturday, the ABC reported the Long Track Pantry in the country town of Jugiong, which has a population of around 200 people, has hired school-aged kids to work in the factory kitchen and café.
The café, which faced a workforce shortage, pays kids award wages to make jam, wash dishes and serve customers. According to the publication, school-aged kids now make up the majority of their 100-strong workforce.
Two sisters, who were 11 when they started working at the café, credited the business for providing them skills and giving them something to occupy their spare time in the small town.
"This job gives you something to do and a chance to talk to people," one of the girls told the publication.
Despite their praise, the café has copped backlash on Twitter, with some accusing the business of supporting "child" and "slave labour".
Understandably, I've stopped at this cafe and purchased many of their products. Blissfully unaware that I'm supporting child labour.— Imogen Hines (@Imi_cycles) April 8, 2023
[Long Track Pantry in Jugiong employing 11 yr olds in their kitchens] https://t.co/6LtlEC9Ez6
Clicked on the jam story thinking it couldn't be as bad as the headline suggests only to discover it's much, much, MUCH worse. HOW is this legal? pic.twitter.com/a1kP50zwrJ— Kara Schlegl (@karaschlegl) April 8, 2023