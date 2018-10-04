"I can't bring myself to get a lob. A celebrity hair stylist told me to try this instead."

So far this year, we’ve pretty much established everyone’s getting a lob haircut.

The chop is on-trend, and don’t get me wrong, it’s great.

Lobs (long bobs) and bobs are everywhere. On Instagram and red carpets. Walking down the street. In the office. At the gym, presumably.

On Sylvia Jeffreys, Jesinta Franklin, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Jenna Dewan and all the Kardashians.

I know it’s ‘in’ and fresh and all the kids are doing it, but I just can’t commit to chopping my hair off. Not after I’ve been growing it for so long, I just can’t.

So where does that leave me? Am I destined to spend the imminent future in the corner twirling my long hair while all the lobs chat about how much they love their new hair?

Surely, there’s got to be another way, I thought. So I asked some hair stylists to give it to me straight: What are the options for on-trend hair in 2018 if you don’t want to get a lob?

Thankfully, they showed me the solution and, friends, it’s called The Shag.