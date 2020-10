"Now that balayage and ombre colours are out, celebrities and models are finally able to cut off their hair," Alexander Fuchs from Fuchs Hair in Sydney told me as if this was common knowledge.

OK, fair point Alexander. But that still doesn't fully explain why the common people like you and I are gagging to cut our hair.

So I asked my boyfriend for a logical, outsider's perspective.

"Summer's coming up, short hair feels better in summer," he said very matter of factly.

Also true. But still.

Here's my theory.

In all the conversations I've had with friends and the women I work with about getting a short hairstyle, one theme just keeps coming up.

At a time when there's so much going on in the world and we've never been busier, everyone just wants something... simple.

Easy. No fuss. Effortless. Wash and wear. Out the door in 15 minutes.

Everything feels like a mess right now. Politics. The environment. Goddamn celebrity break ups. It's all very stressful. And the universe appears to be moving particularly... fast.

The lob, you see, is conveniently stress-free.

Getting a lob or bob means one less thing to worry about when you wake up in the morning.

Mystery solved.

Are you desperate to cut your hair now too? Tell us in the comments.

