"My long-distance ex and I said we'd get back together after the pandemic. But then things changed."

Creating this agreement was us saying 'there’s still a chance for us' and 'this isn’t the end'. It was our way of making the breakup seem less painful because there was the promise of a reunion in the future.

Towards the end of last year, things started to become clearer. We were looking down the barrel of yet another year of COVID-19 and border restrictions. Nothing was looking like it was changing and if anything, things were getting worse in France. The goalposts were changing and then changing again.

I had a feeling of dread in my stomach. I had a gut feeling that our agreement was just dragging things out and had inadvertently signed me up to another year of not being fully present in my life.

I wasn’t ready to officially call things off just yet though. I didn’t want to be weak. I didn’t want to cut things off preemptively.

It wasn’t until I started hanging out with someone new, Carl, that I realised just how much this offshore emotional attachment was impacting my life.

I had gone into dating Carl by automatically categorising it as something casual. Because that’s all I thought it could be. That’s all I let it be. That’s what I had promised to myself, and to my ex.

What this meant is that I was living this weird double reality. I technically wasn’t doing anything wrong, but at the same time, I wasn’t being 100 per cent honest with either of them.

I wasn’t being honest with myself, either. I knew I actually liked Carl more than I let on and I was playing it down to him and everyone around me.

The truth is, I had real, deep feelings for him. But I think he could sense that something was holding me back as I wasn’t willing to fully let myself get invested despite the obvious connection we had.

He wasn’t just some random guy I had met either, we had been friends for four years and he was someone I genuinely cared about. I knew I couldn’t go another week without making a decision one way or the other.

I had a clear choice in front of me. Hold on hope for the unknown, or throw myself into the present.

I also had to do some serious thinking about the reasons I felt the way that I did about Carl.

My friends were asking me if I was just dating Carl because he was the option in front of me at the time, and my answer was no. Years ago before I even met my ex, I was interested in Carl. Due to various reasons, we didn’t pursue anything back then. But our chance was now and my life was giving me a sign that I knew I couldn’t ignore.

I knew that in any other scenario, at any other time, I would still choose Carl.

This wasn’t just because he was in front of me. It was because he made me realise what I had wanted all along.