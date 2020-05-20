'My partner's in France. I'm in Australia. And it might be years before I see him again.'

February 2020 looked very different to our current reality. From what I remember, the virus was still distant to us in Australia or, at least, it was yet to truly impact our everyday lives.

We were at Sydney’s Central Station bus stop, and my partner Leo was about to board a coach to Melbourne where he would then fly back to his home in France.

If I had known a global pandemic was just around the corner, maybe I would have squeezed him just a little bit longer, but the bus lady was already pretty annoyed at us for dragging out our goodbye and could she not just GIVE US A MOMENT LONGER PLEASE TO BE DRAMATIC AND EMOTIONAL?!

This not only marked the end of Leo’s two-year adventure in Australia, but the beginning of a new chapter for our two-year relationship as well. I met him pretty early on in his travels here and kind of messed up his whole crazy backpacking adult-gap-year plan.

From the start, we knew things were going to be difficult because there was a clock on our heads and a looming end date for his visa. We had explored multiple different options for him to stay, but it became increasingly obvious that he was going to have to go back home eventually.

Knowing this, we still decided to pursue it and try our best to live in the moment. We both fell hard and fast. What unfolded was the most wonderful two years of my life. The relationship was serious, yet playful, stable yet endlessly evolving and as blissful as it was plagued with intermittent pangs of dread about our inevitable future.