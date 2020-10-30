"Two wet faces crying over FaceTime." 2020 has ended my long distance relationship.

We knew it was going to be a challenge to stay together, and it was time for us to accept that this was no longer a challenge we were willing to endure.



So we decided it was time to break up. But we don’t like this term because it seems too simplistic for what our relationship was and is. Pardon me for getting a little woo-woo: our relationship was a nebulous phenomenon. It existed everywhere and nowhere at the same time. It was a feeling with no physical manifestation. It really was just a concept. That’s what long-distance is. It’s a bond between two hearts and that’s it. I only use the label of 'long-distance relationship' to try to give a construct to something that is otherwise so formless.

So how do you break up with something so all-encompassing? So ubiquitous? The answer is you don’t.

We decided to take a step back from our relationship. Just like the many other things that have been put on pause this year, we’re ready to resume it when all of this is over and there’s a clearer way forward for us. Call it what you want, a breakup, a break, a pause – it doesn’t matter. All that matters is that we see each other as life partners and we know that this is just a short chapter in a much bigger, more beautiful story.

So what was the phone call like? Well COVID took away the traditional face-to-face ending. As much as we wanted to hold each other, all that remained was just two wet faces crying over FaceTime.

Ending or pausing a relationship online strips you of any chance you have at getting closure. The weirder thing is that the next morning when I woke up, literally nothing in my physical world or lifestyle had changed. I got up, took a shower, went to work and came home. Just like I did before the call.



It’s a huge emotional change. But the lack of a physical, tangible change is the thing that’s the most strange. Leo wasn’t physically here before that call, and he still wasn’t here after it. My day to day has stayed basically the same, albeit with fewer checks of WhatsApp. There’s been no major change in my daily routine. I had already adapted to him not being here, so in that sense – I was prepared. I was already good at being alone.

As much as I want to say this feels like an injustice, and as much as I want to shake my fists at the universe and yell into the abyss that we’ve been so painfully wronged by something outside of our control – I won’t. It’s easy to feel defeated, but what use is that? It won’t change the situation. It won’t stop the virus from spreading. It certainly won’t open borders. What I can do though is focus on what I can control. And right now, that means putting one foot in front of the other and getting on with it.

I felt like I was holding my breath every day, waiting for something with no end date. I believed that my ideal life would only arrive when we were reunited. I thought I couldn’t be happy until we were back in the same country. What this resulted in was probably living as a shell of myself and absent from the life that was in front of me.