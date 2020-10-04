To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Goodness.

It took *checks calendar* precisely ten days for rumours to spread that The Bachelor's Lock Gilbert and his winner Irena Srbinovska have split.

Is there credence to the gossip? Absolutely not, Gilbert has assured fans.

In a recent Instagram post, in which the 31-year-old was promoting apartments in Perth, a follower questioned if he was still with Irena, also 31.

“Somethings [sic] not right! Can’t tag Irena, I hope you 2 are okay?“, said a follower.

Yes. The rumours were merely because he didn't tag Irena, despite the fact Irena... wasn't even in the photo.

Locky's response? "We are better than ever."

Irena added: "Happy to report that we are still very much in love and together."

Locky adresses breakup rumours on his Instagram. Image: Instagram.

Reality TV website The Wash later clarified that Irena's privacy settings are on the highest level, meaning she can't be tagged in posts.

Since Locky and Irena announced they're officially dating, they have been sharing plenty of loved-up photos to Instagram and Locky has called Irena his "future wife, baby mumma and best friend".