The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert denies "dumping" Brooke Jowett to go on the show, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert denies "dumping" Survivor's Brooke Jowett to go on the show.

The Bachelor is returning to our screens next week. But before it does, Locky Gilbert wants to clear the air about the whole Brooke Jowett situation.

In case you need a refresher, Brooke said she was "blindsided" when Locky was announced as this year's Bachelor. The pair were previously nicknamed "king and queen" and "husband and wife" on this year's season of Australian Survivor.

"Yes, I’m hurt and a little blindsided (excuse the pun) but I wish the best for Locky, I always will," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I guess we had different things planned in our heads for what was to come over the next few months but you can’t be mad at someone for doing what they feel is best for them, even if it does sting a little."

Now, Locky is sharing his side of the story, saying that he didn't dump Brooke to go on the show.

"People were seeing Survivor and then hearing I’m doing The Bachelor when, in real time, there was six months from when I got off Survivor," he told TV Week.



"Everyone is saying, 'He dumped her for this show,'" he continued.



"But me and Brooke were never an item; we were never dating. We never even caught up outside from the show, so seeing that does rattle you."

Locky's comments come after Brooke hinted that the pair had planned a trip to Bali earlier this year.

"It looks like I’m now going solo to Bali next month. Any takers?" she wrote on Instagram.

Interesting....

The Bachelor starts on Wednesday, August 12 at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

