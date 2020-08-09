"I broke down big time." Locky Gilbert on the 'hard decision' he made during the finale.

Like much of 2020, this year's season of The Bachelor is going to be a little... different.

In late March, filming for the show was suspended indefinitely due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. For weeks, production was halted and then continued in isolation.

Which means bachelor Locky Gilbert and his contestants swapped actual bath tub dates and virtual bath tub dates when Bachie went #COVIDSafe.

Speaking to Mamamia ahead of the show's premiere on Wednesday, 31-year-old Locky said the shutdown, which happened about three quarters of the way through production, "sucked".

"It wasn't that we were stopping, it was that we were shutting down, so it was heartbreaking. We made all these crazy connections, and then it was just like we were done," he said.

Though a tough pill to swallow, it didn't take long for Locky to realise the shutdown actually did have a silver lining.

"That's where the benefits did start showing because I got to talk to them, rather than 10 minutes on a sofa with 15 other girls watching, I got to speak on the phone or video chat for an hour, two hours, three hours, four hours and no one was there to interrupt, and that was quite good because that's what a normal relationship is," Locky said.

The pandemic forced Bachelor filming to be extended by months, doubling the amount of time Locky had to get to know the women.

"I think that's what made the decision at the end so hard, because I got to know the girls so well," he explained.

"My connection with the girls is very deep. I built such strong connections, and coming back and being able to be face-to-face and physical and stuff [once normal filming resumed], it was great to see them but also hard because you feel so guilty about having such a strong connection with so many others."