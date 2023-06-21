'I live with my wife, our kids - and my partner. The questions are unrelenting.'

The following is an adapted excerpt of Prudish Nation: Love, Life and Libido, by Paul Dalgarno (Upswell Publishing).

The most recent Australian Census, on August 10, 2021, came with a warm assurance that, beyond the raw data, 'every stat tells a story'.

As Andrew Henderson, Census Executive Director and National Spokesperson, said at the time: 'No community is too small to count. We want to make sure everyone is represented so we're urging people to complete now.'

I needed little prompting – filling out online forms during Melbourne's interminable-feeling lockdowns constituted a decent night's entertainment. My bigger concern was how to tell my story within the options provided. It wasn't going well.

I knew what my household looked like. My 12-year-old son was upstairs in his room with the door shut, despondent after a day of homeschooling. I was downstairs in what had once been a lounge room attending Zoom meetings for a job that would shortly end in redundancy thanks to the economic impact of the pandemic on Australian universities.