Forty years after her baby was killed, Lindy Chamberlain is still 'howled at' in the street.

Forty years ago, Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton entered the tent where her two-month-old daughter Azaria had been sleeping.

She screamed, realising her child was missing. Azaria had been snatched from the family's tent at a camping ground in Uluru.

What happened next is perhaps one of Australia's best known stories: Chamberlain-Creighton had always maintained Azaria was taken by a dingo, and her pain became even deeper in 1982 when she was wrongfully charged with the murder of her daughter and sentenced to life in prison.

Lindy Chamberlain on hearing 'howling' in the street. Post continues below video.

She served three years in prison and was released in 1986 after fresh evidence came to light. In 1987, she and Azaria's father Michael Chamberlain had their convictions quashed.

There were four inquests and a government inquiry into the little girl’s death, and in 1992 the Australian government paid Chamberlain $1.3 million in compensation.

In 2012, a fourth coronial inquest found that Azaria died "as a result of being attacked and taken by a dingo".

But even so, Chamberlain-Creighton still finds herself mocked by members of the public.

She told Lisa Wilkinson on The Sunday Night she still hears taunts from strangers in the street.

"Obviously they do [doubt her innocence], they tell me so at times," she said.

"It’s only about three weeks ago since I got my last dingo howls."