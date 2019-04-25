Lindy Chamberlain on realising her son remembered the night his sister was taken by a dingo.

“He was lying on the floor and the puppy ran over his back and he sort of sat up and went, ‘Ahhh’. I said, ‘What’s the matter?’ And he said, ‘Ahh, that was just like when the dingo walked on me.’ And it was like ‘You remember that? The dingo walked on you?’ and he said ‘Yes.’

“I said, ‘But I thought you were asleep when I came in?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, when you first came in I thought it had come back to get me so I played dead until you kicked me and spoke, then I realised that you were there and it was alright.’

“He just got walked on and we’re thinking the first time [the dingo entered the tent it] disturbed him and then he said he heard some noises and then was walked on, so our surmising is that the noises were [Azaria] being attacked and then [the dingo] walking off over him.”

She explained that when the dingo walked over Reagan it had blood on it, which is why he thought it would come back for him.

Chamberlain was eight months pregnant with her fourth child in 1982 when she was wrongfully convicted of her baby’s murder and sentenced to life in prison. New evidence came to light in 1986 that led to her release and in 1987 both Michael and Lindy Chamberlain had their convictions quashed.

There were four inquests and a government inquiry into the little girl’s death, and in 1992 the Australian government paid Chamberlain $1.3million in compensation.

In 2012, a fourth coronial inquest found that Azaria died “as a result of being attacked and taken by a dingo.”