Lindy Chamberlain on realising her son remembered the night his sister was taken by a dingo.

Reagan was just four years old when a dingo entered the tent he was sleeping in and took his baby sister Azaria.
Comedian and TV host Anh Do was reduced to tears on Wednesday night’s episode of Anh’s Brush with Fame as Chamberlain-Creighton, now 71, relived the disappearance of two-month-old Azaria during a camping trip with then-husband Michael at Uluru in 1980.
Parents Lindy and Michael Chamberlain did not think their second son Reagan remembered the incident, but when the family got a new dog they realised how much their son was haunted by that night.
Chamberlain-Creighton told Do that four-year-old Reagan was in the tent with baby Azaria when the dingo attacked, while she, Michael and eldest son Aidan cooked dinner on a nearby barbecue.
“The first time that we knew [Reagan] was awake and remembered anything was when we got a new dog,” she said.
