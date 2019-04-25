"Every moment of the birth I fought it." Lindy Chamberlain on giving birth in prison.

Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton is now 71 years old.

In a rare interview for the fourth season of Anh’s Brush With Fame, Lindy describes giving birth to her fourth child in prison, just a month after she was wrongfully sentenced for the death of her baby Azaria.

“I knew the moment she was born they were going to take her off me. So every moment of the birth I fought it, (it was) like ‘keep her inside, she’s yours, the minute she’s out, she’s not’,” she told Do.

Daughter Kahlia was born in Darwin hospital, and Lindy says it was a painful process.

Four decades ago, nine-week-old Azaria disappeared while Ms Chamberlain and then husband Michael and their three children were on a camping trip at Uluru in August 1980.

The baby’s body was never found.

Lindy was adamant a dingo took her little girl, but despite her pleas she was sentenced to life behind bars in 1982 after being found guilty of Azaria’s murder.

She spent three years behind bars before being acquitted.

While chatting to Do, Lindy says she’s grateful for her stint in jail, for making it better for other Australians.

“If I hadn’t gone through all that we wouldn’t have the laws that we’ve got in Australia right now, we’ve got independent forensic science now as a result of that trial.