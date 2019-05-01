"I still love them." In 2014, Azaria Chamberlain's half-sister began campaigning for dingoes.

In 1980, Lindy Chamberlain and her husband Michael took their three children on a camping trip to Uluru.

As nine-week-old baby Azaria slept in a tent alongside her older brother Reagan, a dingo entered the tent and took Azaria.

The baby’s body was never found.

From the very beginning, Lindy was adamant that a dingo had taken her little girl.

The jumpsuit Azaria had been wearing at the time of her disappearance was even discovered 4000 metres from the tent where she was sleeping.

But despite her pleas, Lindy, who was eight months pregnant at the time with her daughter Kahlia, was sentenced to life behind bars in 1982 after being found guilty of Azaria’s murder.

Speaking on Anh’s Brush with Fame last week, Lindy, now 71, relived the moment that her mother was forced to tell her two sons, Aidan and Reagan, that their mother was being sent to prison.

“Mum had to tell them (Aidan and Reagan) that they’d sent me to prison which haunted her until the day she died,” Chamberlain said on the ABC program.

“She said it was the worst thing she ever had to do was tell them when they woke up in the morning,” she added.

“She’d never heard a noise come out of a kid like that in her life before and never wanted to hear it again.”

Three years after her arrest, however, new evidence was found.