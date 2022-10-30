A catfish used Lincoln Lewis' photo to entice victims. Now the culprit has received more jail time.

Content warning: This story includes discussion of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

In 2011, Lydia Abdelmalek made a series of decisions that would change the course of numerous lives. Only recently did she face the consequences of her crimes.

The Melbourne woman impersonated various television soap stars and used their image and a fake Facebook account to lure in mostly female victims online. Once she gained their trust, Abdelmalek would then stalk, harass and intimidate the victims.

From May 2011, she was pretending to be Home and Away actor Lincoln Lewis, and the UK's Danny Mac, and the catfishing continued over the course of multiple years.

After months of being tricked into thinking she was dating Lewis online, *Emma (whose real name has been disclosed), managed to get in contact with the real Lewis and get to the bottom of the situation at hand. The pair had been in similar circles during childhood and primary school, so they had an old mutual friend to help set up the phone call.

In court testimony, Lewis said Emma was "rattled and a bit panicked" once they finally spoke.

"Lincoln, I've got to ask you something and I really hope it's the answer that I'm hoping for because if it's not I don't know what I'm going to do," Lewis recalled Emma saying.

Lewis said he was "a bit thrown by that".

"What's going on… just ask me," he said.

"Linc, I've thought for the last couple of months that you and I have been dating," she said.

Lewis recounted in court: "I said, 'What, no, what are you talking about?' and then that's when she started to sound really stressed and panicked and started sort of mumbling a bit and then started saying, 'No, tell me you're lying'. She said, 'Linc I don't know who this is now. Linc this person has photos and videos of me. I thought I was dating you. I thought you were the one asking for these things. I thought you were the one I was sending all this stuff to'."