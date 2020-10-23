Lily Allen was 29 when she had her first orgasm.

Lily Allen had given birth to two children before she had her first orgasm.

The 35-year-old welcomed daughters Ethel May in 2011, and Marnie Rose in 2013, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, but until her 2014 Sheezus tour, she'd never really considered her body being useful for pleasure.

"I have a history with drugs and alcohol, but in terms of sex, up until my Sheezus tour, I was pretty straight," Allen wrote in her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly.

Watch: Lily Allen talks about her journey to becoming comfortable about her sexuality.

"I didn't masturbate and barely watched porn."

But after a particularly bad family therapy session, Allen decided to explore sex. She's been open about cheating on Cooper with women during this period of her life.

She wondered if the reason she hadn't been able to orgasm was because she was gay, but she didn't have orgasms with the female dancers either.

Although, that sex had opened her eyes a little.

When she wandered past a sex shop one day in New York City, it intrigued her. She purchased a vibrator.

"I had tried to masturbate over the years, but I had always felt, like, 'who are you trying to kid?'. It was like trying to get into sexy mode with someone I didn't find remotely sexy - myself."

But after a bit of trial and error with a couple of different vibrators, Allen had a breakthrough.

"I was, like, 'Oh, ok, I'm beginning to see how this works. Oh. Ohhhhhh'," she wrote.

She had cracked the code.