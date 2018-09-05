celebrity

Lily Allen has spoken about why she paid for sex with female escorts.

Lily Allen has spoken out about the public response to her revelation she slept with female escorts.

Lily, 33, appeared on The Project where she said it wasn’t a “salacious sex story”, even if that’s what some tabloid publications made it out to be.

The singer and mother-of-two spoke about the difficulty of her last few years and credited four years of therapy with helping her get through it.

“I know now in retrospect what was going on, I think I had post-natal depression and my marriage was deteriorating. I found outlets to deal with all of that which were fun in the moment but not so fun the next day,” she said.

Over the weekend, Lily revealed on Instagram that she had slept with female escorts while still married to husband Sam Cooper, around her 2014 Sheezus tour. She and Cooper officially divorced in 2018.

When one fan asked Lily on this post if there was something wrong with being a female escort, she replied that she wasn’t proud because she was married at the time.

“It’s more about a period of time when I was feeling incredibly lonely and sort of at my wits’ end, and I was looking for anything, looking for an outlet, so it is not really like a salacious sex story,” she told The Project.

“It is more about hotel rooms like the one that we are sitting in, and being on my own and being very far away from my kids and my husband. It is not like steamy, raunchy – although that is what the tabloids have made it out to be like, a sort of lesbian prostitute sex romp, which I guess it was, in a way.”

More about these ‘dark days’ are mentioned in Lily’s upcoming book, and she admits whoever leaked this information has done her (and her album sales) a favour.

“Thanks to the person that leaked it,” she joked.

“Number one bestseller in rock, as of today.”

