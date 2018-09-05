Lily Allen has spoken about why she paid for sex with female escorts.

Lily Allen has spoken out about the public response to her revelation she slept with female escorts.

Lily, 33, appeared on The Project where she said it wasn’t a “salacious sex story”, even if that’s what some tabloid publications made it out to be.

The singer and mother-of-two spoke about the difficulty of her last few years and credited four years of therapy with helping her get through it.

“I know now in retrospect what was going on, I think I had post-natal depression and my marriage was deteriorating. I found outlets to deal with all of that which were fun in the moment but not so fun the next day,” she said.

Over the weekend, Lily revealed on Instagram that she had slept with female escorts while still married to husband Sam Cooper, around her 2014 Sheezus tour. She and Cooper officially divorced in 2018.