Annie Nolan's husband retired from AFL. Her tribute touches on the often ignored dangers of footy.

Liam Picken’s long and accomplished footy career officially came to an end this week with the announcement of his retirement.

He called time on his career after struggling to overcome ongoing concussion symptoms and with the news came many tributes to the former Western Bulldogs player.

But there was one tribute that stood above the rest.

Liam’s wife Annie Nolan shared an emotional list of her husband’s ‘top 10 most memorable moments’ from her perspective on Twitter.

The list included many highs: Liam’s performance in the 2016 Grand Final, his award for ‘Best Finals Player’ and the time he ran the length of the field to score while she was sitting in the grand stand eating donuts.

2/10 Oh and of course the 2016 finals series of which he was awarded “Best Finals Player“ by the Doggies. T’was the best month – all of it, just all of it. pic.twitter.com/EPLfrHAY3o — Uncanny Annie (@AnnieNNolan) April 1, 2019

4/10 That time he accidentally injured umpire, Courtney Lai, and I was absolutely mortified ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/bFJhiPRaMp — Uncanny Annie (@AnnieNNolan) April 1, 2019

There were other funny moments, like when he wore his shorts backwards and touching ones, like the time he stayed up all night after her brother died, and then had a fortuitous confrontation with her brother’s favourite player.