"I pray you have found a way to heal the wounds I created." A letter to my estranged daughter.

I wonder, though, if you weren’t attempting to cover the pain, to mitigate the pain for us. It was a job you never should have taken on, and if I had realised what was happening, I would have made sure that you were getting your needs met, not allowing you to meet our needs.

But as happens sometimes in families, the dynamics become set and each person has a role to play. I am heartbroken that yours was to be the comedic relief for ours. I want to rip up the pages of the past and rewrite them. The only way I can do that is to tell you how sorry I am.

At some point, you learned to make little origami hearts out of thin red paper. I still have the one you made me that opens up and says, “I Love You” on the inside. It is one of my greatest treasures.

You would often leave little love notes for me to find. At times, you would make my bed for me and leave a little gift or a note on my pillow.

I see how hard you were trying to take care of me. I love you for that, and I am sad about it, too. You were precious beyond words and I loved you so fiercely, but I should have been taking better care of you, not the other way around.

When you were in your early teens, you fell in love with the idea of being a Hippotherapist — someone who uses horses as a therapeutic modality for those with disabilities.

I remember when you gave your school speech about Hippotherapy, including music, quotes and photos projected on a huge screen behind you.

You had the entire assembly of parents in tears. It was just like you, to tug at heartstrings, to display your love of horses and people in a way that made us all want to be you when we grow up. I was so proud of you.

One of my favourite memories of you is when you would go out into the pasture with your latest Harry Potter book, and swing up onto the back of your white horse, lying there while he grazed, the two of you as comfortable with each other as if you sprang from the same root. That memory is so imprinted on my soul that it will go with me to my dying day.

Watching you take your seat on your horse and ride in the dressage ring always made goose flesh rise up on my arms and the hair at the back of my neck prickle. You were elegance personified.

You have always been my hero. You never took any cr*p from anyone, but you were always the first to be there when anyone was in need. Your compassion was huge.