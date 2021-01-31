LEIGH CAMPBELL: Well-meaning parenting advice makes me feel like a bad mum.

There are two types of parents.

There’s those who wing it. Fly by the seat of their pants and just make it up as they go.

Then there’s those who research. Read every book and blog and follow every Instagram account because knowledge is power. Or at least it’s supposed to help take away some of the anxiety of parenting.

But what if it doesn't? What if it makes that anxiety worse?

I’m definitely the latter of those two mums. I like to read up on what the best practice is, how to prepare for the next stage and what I should - and supposedly shouldn't - be doing when it comes to raising my son.

Though I’ve started to realise lately that ‘the more you know’ isn't necessarily a good thing, especially when it comes to feeling like you’re smashing it as a parent. Because it seems that the more I learn, the more I realise I’m ‘doing everything wrong’.

I have one child, a cheeky 19-month-old boy. He’s going through the typical toddler stages of throwing his food, refusing some meals and generally pushing the boundaries.

So when he uses his fork to shovel pasta into his mouth instead of launching it at the wall I’ve been saying “good boy!” because instinctively that’s being positive and encouraging.

Though I recently learned you’re not supposed to say ‘good boy’ or ‘good girl’, because the child will assume they as a person are ‘bad’ if the next time they don’t eat their tea.

Best practise is to say “you did a great job of eating all your food!”, so that the child knows what they did was good but that they are not bad or good regardless.

Oh.

Image: Supplied. My son has to have a monthly blood test to check his iron levels. If you’ve ever tried to hold down a flailing salmon with the strength of Thor then you can imagine what it’s like to draw blood from the inner elbow of a toddler.