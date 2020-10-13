One mum's Instagram Q&A answers every legit question you've ever had about toilet training.

When Gemma Pranita popped up a Q&A box to her 49,000 Instagram followers last week, she didn't expect the fervent questions that flooded in.

The former Neighbours star had just successfully transitioned her two-year-old from nappies to undies and thought she'd check if anyone had any questions about how she found the whole experience.

Yes. Yes they did. Hundreds of them.

So, she took the time to give an honest, detailed AF account of toilet training now that she has just emerged out the other end.

Of course, every kid is different, but here is a comprehensive list of all the questions Gemma received, answered.

How did you start toilet training?

As Gemma explained on Instagram, she and husband Matthew started with a three day 'plan' of just sucking it up and going absolutely cold turkey.

Chatting to Mamamia, Gemma further explained she treated it as "life before nappies and life after nappies." She thought of it like 'ripping the bandaid off' in one go.

"We hyped up this idea of 'we're going to start toilet training on Friday' type vibe, and we talked about it every day that week," she explained.