The 10 culture-defining shows of 2020, and why you absolutely must watch them.

We've made it through the 67 months of 2020, and I, for one, believe I have had two major achievements:

1. I've survived, and

2. I've watched lots of really good television.

Because while so much of 2020 was a disaster, many productions wrapped up filming before COVID took hold meaning that thankfully, the quality of TV and streaming content has remained really damn good through it all.

Watch: The trailer for Stan's Normal People, one of this year's best shows. Post continues below video.

2021 may prove differently as the lack of filming throughout this year really makes its impact, but hey, for now, let's focus on the positives.

If your coping mechanism was less TV, more sourdough, or you're simply looking for some more goodness to binge, here are nine shows that really defined 2020.

Tiger King.

Image: Netflix.