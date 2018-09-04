This week Lauren Brant celebrated a very different kind of parenting milestone.

For 29-year-old Lauren Brant, who has a 15-month-old son with partner Barry Hall, breastfeeding didn’t come easy.

In June, the former Hi-5 member shared that while she established a “solid latch” with baby Miller within moments of his birth, three months after that, she started to struggle. Brant got mastitis five times, and battled between desperately wanting to breastfeed, and prioritising her own well being.

Ultimately, she was able to breastfeed, and on Monday, she decided to celebrate what had been both a beautiful and difficult time.

“Today I am having a morning tea to celebrate the fact that I was able to and did breastfeed Miller for 15 months,” she said on her Instagram story.

“I’m a bit emotional because that journey has come to an end, Miller’s completely weaned off breast milk, and he did that himself.

“I’m really happy for him that he is just developing into this beautiful, absolutely amazing toddler… but it’s also very emotional for me because I’ve lost my little baby.”

Through tears, Brant described feeling “so happy” to be able to breastfeed, even though she sometimes felt like “a dairy farm”. “It got easy and I learned to really love breastfeeding Miller,” she said.

Feeling emotional about the milestone, Brant approached her mother and sister-in-law and asked if it would be possible to celebrate this moment.