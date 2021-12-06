"It was such a shock." Laura Henshaw on the wild reaction to her husband taking her surname.

After having to call off their wedding three times due to COVID and lockdowns, it was the fourth time lucky for Laura and Dalton Henshaw last week, who celebrated their marriage in the Yarra Valley.

Laura Henshaw, who is the co-founder of holistic fitness and wellbeing program Keep It Cleaner, has shared countless stunning images of the big day including pictures of her wedding dress, their first dance, the bridesmaids and even their two dogs dressed in matching bow ties.

But what particularly grabbed the attention of people was Laura's caption on her post, which read "Mr & Mrs Henshaw 26.11.21 #TheHenshaws".

It was namely the fact that her husband Dalton had chosen to take Laura's surname, and it caused a reaction Laura tells Mamamia she was surprised to see.

"As we looked at what was 'traditional' in weddings, so many of the things didn't feel true to us," Laura said.

Initially, Laura offered to take Dalton's last name, Graham. However Dalton says he knew how much Laura's last name meant to her, and that it was such an important part of her brand and the career she has worked so hard for. The couple even toyed up the idea of hyphenating their last names. But then Dalton posed the question, "Why can't I take your name?"

Laura told Mamamia, "When he suggested taking my name, it meant more than I could put into words for me. Dalton is such an incredible rock for me in my career, we both run our own businesses, and his support is unwavering in his belief in me achieving my goals."