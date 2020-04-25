'2020 is my daughter's final year of primary school, and we both feel ripped off.'

Let’s face it, none of us school mums are loving the situation we’re in at the moment, but my heart is especially sore for the students in Year 6 or Year 12.

I can’t help but feel that these kids have been ripped off in what should be the most pivotal and exciting year of their schooling life.

Right now my daughter should be happily strutting onto school grounds in her Year 6 Class of 2020 jersey, proudly showing off her name. She and her fellow Year 6’ers should be parading around the playgrounds feeling like they rule the school…finally.

Side note: How the horoscopes are homeschooling their kids. Post continues below.

Video by Mamamia

These kids should be relishing in their leadership roles and savouring the excitement of the Year 6 school musical and other end-of-year celebration preparations.

Instead, I have a daughter at home who is longing to be with her peers for their final year. She misses her friends. It’s just not the same trying to interact with them online, especially when the novelty wears off, she says.

I have a daughter who is apprehensive about whether she will be forced to repeat a year of schooling if she doesn’t take to the online learning platform. She’s feeling disappointed, as she had set such clear learning goals for herself this year.

I have a daughter who is now frightened that she is not going to be as prepared for high school as she really wants to be.

I have a daughter at home who’s watching endless re-runs of The Nanny, learning Tik Tok dances and watching copious amounts of YouTube because in her eyes, there’s nothing else to do when we’re not allowed out of the house.