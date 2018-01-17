The touching final photo of The Cranberries' singer Dolores O'Riordan with her boyfriend.

This New Year’s Eve, The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan and her boyfriend, New York-based musician Olé Koretsky, were enjoying a night in wearing pajamas.

They snapped a selfie together that Koretsky posted to Instagram with the caption: “NYE: take away, TV, pajamas.”

They didn’t realise it would be last photograph they’d ever take together. The last photograph of O’Riordan ever to be made public.

For on Monday, the 46-year-old O’Riordan died suddenly in a London hotel room. She was in the city for a recording session and had spoken to Dan Waite, from music label Eleven Seven, earlier that day.

“She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week,” Waite said after news of her death broke, Fox News reports.

Koretsky and O’Riordan met in the band D.A.R.K, of which Korestsky has been a member since 2009 and O’Riordan started working with in 2014.

According to The Sun, the pair started dating in 2015 and – it’s clear – their January 2 Instagram post was a rare glimpse of their lives together. The couple typically was very private.