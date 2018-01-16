1. The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan has died aged 46.

Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

The family of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is “devastated” by her death at the age of 46, her publicist says.

The singer, who was in London for a recording session, was found dead at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Metropolitan Police were called to the hotel at 9am on Monday and at this early stage, are treating the death as unexplained.

A statement released by her publicist said: “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer, from Limerick, enjoyed success with the multi-platinum band in the 1990s with hit singles including Linger and Zombie, and went on to sell 40 million albums.

In May 2017, The Cranberries cancelled a string of shows after O’Riordan was instructed by her doctors to stop working for a month for medical reasons associated with a back problem.

The hiatus followed an incident in February 2016 in which O’Riordan was ordered to pay 6000 Euros to charity for headbutting, kicking, hitting and spitting on police officers at an airport.

After avoiding a conviction, the singer said she would use “music, dancing and performing to improve her mental health”.

After news of the singer’s death broke on Monday, tributes from fans and friends began flooding social media.