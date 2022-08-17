The new trailer for Stan Original Series Last Light shows a frightening alternate reality.

﻿What would you do if you had no control over your life or the safety of those you love?

Would you continue to fight, or would you run?

For petro-chemist Andy Yeats (played by Lost star Matthew Fox), this is his frightening new reality on the newly announced Stan Original Series Last Light which will premiere September 8.

Watch the official trailer for the Stan Original Series Last Light. Post continues after video.



Video via Stan.

Based on the international bestselling novel by Alex Scarrow, Last Light follows the lives of one family who must fight to reunite after the world falls into disarray.

In this dystopian world, humans are reliant on oil. Transport can't run without it, supplies can't be delivered and law enforcement would almost certainly become inundated.

While Andy is on a business trip in the Middle East, he discovers his worst nightmare has come true; the oil has run out, and he is separated from his family just as the world falls into utter despair.

Joanne Froggatt and Taylor Froy in Last Night. Image: Stan. His teenage daughter, Laura (played by Alyth Ross), is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena (played by Joanne Froggatt, star of Stan Original Series The Commons, Liar and Downton Abbey), and young son, Sam (played by Taylor Fay), are stuck in Paris.