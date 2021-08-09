5 of the worst things you can do for your brain during lockdown.

If you're not feeling like your usual self, please take a seat - 'cause you're not alone, friend.

While we're all aware that laying on the sofa, skipping the ol' daily walk and screening (read: rejecting) phone calls isn't exactly great for our health, it could actually be doing more harm to your brain than you might think.

And we're not just talking about being in a s**t mood 24/7. We're talking about cognitive decline and memory loss.

"Everything seems to get worse during lockdown. Our mental health spirals into an unsettling combination of anxiety and boredom; and obviously we are deprived of many of the pleasures which usually sustain us," said Sydney neurologist Dr Kate Ahmad.

"For some of us there are immovable barriers to having a positive lockdown – it’s hard to be happy when you’ve lost your job, your financial security or all your social contact."

However, the good news is that tweaking some bad habits in your day-to-day routine could not only change how your brain works (huge) but also help make lockdown a little more bearable.

And whether you're two weeks or two months in - it's never too late to start.

"Even where circumstances are difficult, there are some simple and evidence-based interventions which will improve your mood and function," adds Dr Ahmad.

Below, we've listed five bad habits you might be doing in lockdown, why they're important and what you can do to combat them.

1. Not moving your body.

If the furthest you've been walking is from your bed to the sofa, then same. But the truth is that the effects of working from home and not physically moving enough can really mess with your brain.