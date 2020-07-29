Search
Ashley Graham's stretch marks and 9 other celebs who've shown us their real post-baby bodies.

Although we love following celebrities on social media, sometimes their photos can be a little too glitzy and perfect to ever relate to us everyday women.

Especially when some of these women give birth, hide for a few months and then return to the spotlight looking as fabulous as ever.

How celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia

However, over the years Instagram has become a little more real; and even the most famous Hollywood stars are now more candid with their audience. Even after having a baby.

In a recent interview with People, supermodel and new mum Ashley Graham explained why she didn't ask to retouch the photos of her stretch marks. 

"There's always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, 'Nothing, except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop.' I want everybody to know genuinely... I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story," she began.

"A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence. I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud," Graham continued.

Which is a relief and reminder that even if they have thousands or millions of followers on Instagram, celebrities are just people who experience normal things like stretch marks and all.

So without further ado, here is Ashley Graham and nine other celebrities who have candidly shown us what real bodies look like after having a baby.

Ashley Graham

View this post on Instagram


 

same me. few new stories.

A post shared by  A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on


Chrissy Teigen

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!

A post shared by  chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


View this post on Instagram


 

If you haven’t seen @aliwong’s new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials #asianpearunderwear

A post shared by  chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


Kylie Jenner

 




View this post on Instagram



 

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Stories ???????? (@kyliejennersnapsongs) on

Kate Hudson

 




View this post on Instagram


 

So…here we go! The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (wether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey. If you want to follow a more in-depth of my to-dos, @prettyhappy will be posting all kinds of fun tidbits from exercises we are loving to foods/recipes we ❤️ and meditation practices I just can’t live without ????‍♀️ MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! ???? I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays! ????

A post shared by  Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on


Drew Barrymore

 




View this post on Instagram


 

I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on! That said, there have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls) So DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you. Ps this is the power of @marniealton, she’s the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready! #WELLNESSWEEK

A post shared by  Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Tia Mowry

 




View this post on Instagram


 

7 weeks #postpartum. Some #pregnant women after giving birth no longer have a belly after 7 weeks. While others it may take a little longer. Me, I’m the latter. I remember after giving birth to Cree, my belly didn’t all of a sudden go flat. I did have a C-Section, (as well as with my second pregnancy) and I thought something was wrong with me. I had seen in magazines the many women on the beach a few weeks #postpartum in a two piece. To be honest, it had to take time for me to embrace my new body. With this second pregnancy, I now have embraced that fact that I’ve housed a human being. A miracle. A life. If it takes a while for me to get back to my normal self, than so be it. This.Is.Me. And I love me. ❤️ #momlife #motherhood #7weeks

A post shared by  TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on


Hilaria Thomas Baldwin

 




View this post on Instagram


 

I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with Carmen…I was too much of a nervous first time mama ????). I wanted to hold off the other day out of respect for the school shooting. I took this photo, Friday, the morning after this new baby was born. My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self. You all came with me through my pregnancy…now it’s time to turn back into me. We all come in different shapes, sizes, and health experiences…but given the right love and care, we can feel really good within our skin. We just have to be patient and kind with our bodies. I’ll post my last two postpartum photos (Rafa and Leo) in my stories, so you can remember how we did this before. They are not glamorous, there is no filter, and I have a super sleepy face…but they are part of my real journey. I have so much respect and admiration for the human body…I hope that intention shines through and we can inspire each other to be healthier and happier. #wegotthis2018

A post shared by  Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

Hilary Duff


 




View this post on Instagram


 

I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I’m enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass ????✌????

A post shared by  Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Pink


Carrie Underwood

 




View this post on Instagram


 

I’m going to be honest, “bouncing back” after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can. As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do! #bodyafterbaby #fitmom #healthy #staythepath @caliabycarrie

A post shared by  Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Feature image: Supplied.

