Kara Keough changed her birth plan due to the pandemic. Six days later, she lost her baby boy.

This post deals with infant death, and may be triggering for some readers.

Amid the peak of a global pandemic, McCoy Casey Bosworth was born in the early hours of April 6.

For his mother, former Real Housewives of Orange County reality star Kara Keough Bosworth, the last nine months had been described by her obstetrician as an “uneventful and boring pregnancy”.

The birth, however, was anything but.

Keough Bosworth had initially intended to welcome her and husband Kyle Bosworth’s second child at a hospital, just as she had done with their first. But coronavirus had upended their plans, leading them to choose a home birth instead.

“I’m sitting there thinking, ‘What if I spiked a fever because that’s sometimes a normal part of giving birth and then I get my baby taken from me?'” she recalled in a recent interview with Good Morning America.

The 31-year-old decided to “take that burden off the healthcare system” and proceeded to plan for a home birth, accompanied by her doula.

At 38 weeks pregnant, the expecting mother went to her last obstetric appointment, with “no indication of what we were walking into”.