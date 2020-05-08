We've discovered how Ashley Graham gets her lips to look so plump and it's... brow pencil.

Some days, all we want to do is crawl into bed and watch back-to-back beauty tutorials.

There’s something about watching our favourite celebrities apply skincare and makeup in their own bathrooms that is so therapeutic, we can’t look away.

Makeup Artist Natalie Wright teaches us her techniques for a smokey eye with a twist… there's no black eye shadow in sight.





Luckily for us, plus-size model, new mum and general knower of beauty things Ashley Graham has now shared her ‘no makeup’ makeup routine on her Instagram.

And although the entire 20-minute video has some fantastic makeup tips and tricks, there was one that left us gobsmacked.

Ashley Graham has a brilliant hack to make her lips look fuller: brow pencil. And they look so, freaking good.