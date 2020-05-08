Search
We've discovered how Ashley Graham gets her lips to look so plump and it's... brow pencil.

Some days, all we want to do is crawl into bed and watch back-to-back beauty tutorials.

There’s something about watching our favourite celebrities apply skincare and makeup in their own bathrooms that is so therapeutic, we can’t look away.

WATCH: Makeup Artist Natalie Wright teaches us her techniques for a smokey eye with a twist… there’s no black eye shadow in sight. Post continues below

Video via Mamamia

Luckily for us, plus-size model, new mum and general knower of beauty things Ashley Graham has now shared her ‘no makeup’ makeup routine on her Instagram.

And although the entire 20-minute video has some fantastic makeup tips and tricks, there was one that left us gobsmacked.

Ashley Graham has a brilliant hack to make her lips look fuller: brow pencil. And they look so, freaking good.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Used @revlon makeup for 20 min tutorial ????????????????????????????

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Oh and if one celebrity beauty tutorial wasn’t enough, here are 10 of our other favourites. Happy watching.

Kim Kardashian West

Drew Barrymore

Jessica Alba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

At home facial

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Eva Longoria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@lorealparis

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Zoë Foster Blake

January Jones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Human stew ingredients

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Millie Bobby Brown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

while staying home rachel and i are keeping positive and doing some extra self-care ♡ @florencebymills @ultabeauty @bootsuk

A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on

Ashley Tisdale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sometimes just putting on some makeup can feel a bit normal!

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on

Feature Image: Instagram/ @ashleygraham

Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

