The messy 'prediction' behind Kyle and Mauricio's split that Real Housewives fans won't shut up about.

When news broke that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and her husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky have split, it sent fans into a tizzy. But not for the reason you might expect.

Let me backtrack quickly to get us all up to speed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast member Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have separated, as per People magazine.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family," they reported.

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, first met in a nightclub in 1994 and were married in January 1996. Their relationship and family have been a staple of RHOBH since its inception in 2010. They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Richards' daughter Farrah, 34, from her first marriage.

From the outside, it sounds like a very common Hollywood breakup story.

But there's a certain psychic encounter from 2010 that Real Housewives die-hards can't help but ponder on.

Image: Getty.