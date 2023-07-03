'They remain amicable.' RHOBH's Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have separated.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have reportedly separated after 27 years of marriage.

People magazine has confirmed the news, with a 'close source' telling the publication that couple remain amicable.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, first met in a nightclub in 1994, and were married in January 1996.

Their relationship and family have been a staple of RHOBH since its inception in 2010. They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15 together, as well as Richards' daughter Farrah, 34, from her first marriage.

For months, rumours about the state of their relationship have compelled Bravo fans - especially as Kyle's closeness with country musician Morgan Wade became apparent.

A deep dive by Instagram user Facereality16 has documented months of 'evidence' that Kyle and 28-year-old Morgan are dating, including matching tattoos.