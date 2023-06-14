'I'm not gonna waste energy on it.' Kristin Davis on Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That' cameo.

It's been radio silence from the And Just Like That cast regarding the news that Kim Cattrall would reprise her role of Sex and the City icon Samantha Jones in a scene for the upcoming season.

At the beginning of June, it was confirmed that Cattrall would feature in season two of And Just Like That. The scene in question will be a phone call between herself and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, however the feuding stars did not actually film together.

Parker is yet to comment on the return of Sammy J to the seminal series, as is Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs in the spin-off series.

Kristin Davis' character Charlotte York always had a love/hate relationship with Cattrall's Samantha, and it looks like life is imitating art based on her response to the How I Met Your Father star's reprisal.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Davis shared a few thoughts on Cattrall's cameo, which reportedly included stipulations she would not film with any former cast members.

“You have to respect people’s wishes," Davis said. "I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody.”

The 58-year-old went on to address the criticism from fans around the exclusion of Samantha from season one of And Just Like That.

“I do understand fans’ feelings, that they’re upset. I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

