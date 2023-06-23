'I did it in secret.' Inside Kristin Davis' adoption journey.

Kristin Davis is best known for playing Charlotte York on Sex and the City and spin-off And Just Like That. Her character adopted a daughter in the final SATC season, and it looks like Kristin took some inspiration when it came to her own family.

The actress is a single mum to two adopted children, an 11-year-old daughter and five-year-old son, and she likes to keep her private life, well private, rarely posting photos of the kids.

We've rounded up everything Kristin has said about her beautiful family of three.

Kristin adopted her daughter, Gemma Rose, in 2011.

Kristin adopted Gemma Rose in a domestic adoption in 2011 after realising she was ready to become a mother.

"At 38, which is a little late, I [felt] deeply that I need to be a mother," she said in a 2019 interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. "The time was ticking, and I wasn’t really thinking about it, I was working."

Gemma's adoption was arranged on the down-low. “I did this whole thing in secret, I didn’t talk to anybody about the naming or the adopting at all," she told Anderson Cooper on his show, Anderson.

Regarding the name Gemma Rose, Sex and the City fans immediately thought the name was an homage to Charlotte's child, Rose, who was born in the first movie. However, Kristin told Cooper that she "didn’t realise the connection".

"Everybody was like, ‘Oh, she named her after her Sex and the City baby.’ I didn't even consciously [realise it], not at all, not at all. I almost named her Rose as a first name because I kept thinking it’s such a beautiful name. Isn’t it weird? I think it was lodged unconsciously.”

