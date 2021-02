The receptionist said something about how she's not a reporter, but she's pretty sure you need records to be able to publish that kind of thing, at which point I retrieved the separation papers from my satchel and slid them across the desk.

She asked for my name and I said in a Spanish accent (so she wouldn't know my true identity) "a source close to the family" and then I saluted her and turned on my heels.

But I knew that wasn't enough.

So I called E!, People magazine, the New York Post etc. etc. and sprinkled some more details in there about how Kanye is a bit "anxious and sad it's over".

Nice.