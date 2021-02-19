Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage. But according to reports, the split is amicable.

As stated by TMZ, Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children. And sources close to the family told the publication that West has agreed to those conditions.

The couple also has a prenup in place, and neither party is contesting it. Sources close to the couple have also noted that the couple is close to reaching a property settlement agreement.

But while the divorce has been seemingly smooth sailing, Kanye is "anxious and very sad" it's over.

"Kanye is seeing counsellors and advisors to help him through this spot," a source close to West told People. "It's rough for him, and he isn't happy, but he's resigned to reality."

"He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now," the source continued. "He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 40, and the rapper, 43, share four children, daughters North, seven, and Chicago, three, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, who will turn two in May.