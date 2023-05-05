'I’d rather go to Europe than spend $20K freezing my eggs.' Why I won’t be preserving my fertility.

They say we aren’t informed enough.

That if we were only taught about fertility at school, we’d be able to make “informed decisions” about our gynaecological health.

'If only', they say, as if educating us about the pitfalls of turning 30 and having our fertility drop off with each passing year is going to send us running to egg freezers around the country.

And for some, it might.

Maybe if women were encouraged more openly – or, hell, even financially supported – to freeze their eggs in their early 30s (or even late 20s according to one expert I spoke to), maybe we’d all increase our chances of having a baby.

But I can’t say I’m in that camp. And I consider myself a pretty educated person.

Having worked for a gynaecological and obstetric health organisation for several years, I have a good understanding of female fertility. And now I get to write about it, interview specialists, and ask them every question under the sun. I am literally OVERLOADED with information on why I should be freezing my eggs so that one day I can have those teeny tiny humans I think I still want.